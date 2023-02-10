Fellaz Price Hits $1.43 (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $113,480.70 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00006582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00433110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.85 or 0.28690004 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.00453648 BTC.

Fellaz Profile

Fellaz’s genesis date was March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official website is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fellaz using one of the exchanges listed above.

