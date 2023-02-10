Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Cap of $1.97 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00023337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $235.52 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 389,513,726 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

