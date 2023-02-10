Financial Comparison: Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Avitar (OTCMKTS:AVTI – Get Rating) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Avitar has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avitar and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avitar 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.46%.

This table compares Avitar and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avitar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $37.56 million 9.33 -$7.92 million ($1.49) -28.33

Avitar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Avitar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avitar and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avitar N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech -30.33% -32.84% -25.56%

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Avitar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avitar

Avitar, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells diagnostic test products. It manufactures and markets proprietary hydrophilic polyurethane foam disposables fabricated for medical, diagnostics, dental and consumer use. It also sells its products and services to employers, diagnostic test distributors, large medical supply companies, governmental agencies, and corporations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

