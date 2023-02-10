First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,901 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of FBNC opened at $42.46 on Friday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

