First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after purchasing an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.84 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

