First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 582 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $143.86.

