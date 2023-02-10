First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 971 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQD opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $125.83.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

