First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $264.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,522 shares of company stock valued at $112,296,404. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

