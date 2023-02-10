First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 223.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $207.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.42.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

