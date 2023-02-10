First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $491,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESML opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94.

