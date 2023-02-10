First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.