First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $74.16 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.