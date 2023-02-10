First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,754 shares of company stock worth $176,708,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $370.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $356.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

