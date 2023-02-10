First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 891 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GM. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Stories

