First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE FAM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $9.03.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
