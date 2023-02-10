First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FAM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $9.03.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 207,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

