First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance
FEMB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 77,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $32.28.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.