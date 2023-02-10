First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the January 15th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

FEMB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 77,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.00. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $32.28.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 176,844 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 155,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares in the last quarter.

