First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Up 237.1% in January

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 237.1% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTEC. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 163,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 138,663 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 234,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,837 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,965,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QTEC traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.29. 50,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,316. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.19. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $95.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.47.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.