FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Trading Up 0.4%

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 64,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 179,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDTF. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $714,000.

