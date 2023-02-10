Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Shares Gap Up to $33.77

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $34.80. Flowserve shares last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 233,523 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 649,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,630,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,015,000 after purchasing an additional 534,193 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.