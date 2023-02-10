Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $3.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.52. 18,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.75. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $82.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($155.07) to £150 ($180.31) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($182.08) to £161.16 ($193.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($189.93) to £166 ($199.54) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15,523.20.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

