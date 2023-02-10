FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $145.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.33.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $129.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 269.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.