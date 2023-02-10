Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.81.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.5 %

F stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.