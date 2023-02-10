Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.
Forward Air Price Performance
FWRD opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $117.57.
Insider Transactions at Forward Air
In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Forward Air
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Forward Air by 4,152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Forward Air by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Forward Air by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
