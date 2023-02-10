Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD opened at $97.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.30. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $117.57.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Forward Air by 4,152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Forward Air by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Forward Air by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.