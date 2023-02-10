Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,774,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,520,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.9 %

ISRG stock opened at $244.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.11.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

