Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 3,308 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Danaher by 7.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 79,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,603,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,252,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $255.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.35. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,802 shares of company stock worth $5,269,057 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.