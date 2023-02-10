Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.49. 5,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 29,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSNUY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($59.09) to €46.10 ($49.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

