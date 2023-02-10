Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s previous close.
FRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.
Freshworks Stock Down 6.7 %
Freshworks stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
