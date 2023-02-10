Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives GBX 758.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 758.57 ($9.12).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.62) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.62) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.42) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

LON FRES opened at GBX 801.60 ($9.64) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,083.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 882.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 797.95. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 996.80 ($11.98). The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

