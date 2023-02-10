FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.91. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 518,805 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

