Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.36

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.
Fukuoka Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
