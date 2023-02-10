Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $519.87

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 519.87 ($6.25) and traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.01). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.25), with a volume of 33,892 shares.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £322.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2,757.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 519.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Fuller, Smith & Turner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.68 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.53%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.