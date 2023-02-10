FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTIIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FutureTech II Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 1,521.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FutureTech II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 944,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after buying an additional 444,740 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Get FutureTech II Acquisition alerts:

FutureTech II Acquisition Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of FTIIW traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,262. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureTech II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.