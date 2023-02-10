FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $108,216.29 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Scott Laughlin sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $108,216.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $14.10 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

