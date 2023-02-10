FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells $108,216.29 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Scott Laughlin sold 7,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $108,216.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FVCBankcorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $14.10 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $246.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
