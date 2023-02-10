FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Keyera in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.38.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$30.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$27.18 and a 12 month high of C$35.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 84.58%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

