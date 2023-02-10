FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TOY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.22.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$37.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$30.63 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$33.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,907.21. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,907.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

