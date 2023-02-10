FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issued By Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will earn ($11.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($12.13). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond’s current full-year earnings is ($11.67) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.54) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The retailer reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by ($1.29). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles, kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

