FY2023 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDNA. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $489,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 963,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 392,312 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc increased its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 164.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 105,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 65,663 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

