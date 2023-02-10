G999 Price Up 63.3% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $8,402.13 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00082322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00062837 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010366 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023732 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

