Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.03. 954,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,588,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $760.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

