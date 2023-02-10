General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,693.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $84.03.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

