Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64-$4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.
Genpact Stock Performance
Genpact stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 773,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,276. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,423,797 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 35.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genpact (G)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.