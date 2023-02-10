Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64-$4.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.

Genpact stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 773,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,276. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,941.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock worth $14,423,797 in the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 35.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

