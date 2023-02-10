Genpact (NYSE:G) Shares Gap Up to $46.92

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.92, but opened at $48.05. Genpact shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 54,517 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on G. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Genpact Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,737,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,737,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

