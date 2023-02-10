Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$25.50 target price by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.50.

GEI stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.69. 200,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.15 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.98.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

