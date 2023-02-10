Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

NYSE GSL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.18. 407,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.70. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $30.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 36.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 13.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 29.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Stories

