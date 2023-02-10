Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 93.4% in January

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
