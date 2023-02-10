Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 93.4% in January

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:GXTG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,102. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,034 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

