Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

Glucose Health stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.07.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

About Glucose Health

(Get Rating)

See Also

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.