Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.6 %
Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.
Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
