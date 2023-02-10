Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Down 4.6 %

Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

About Gracell Biotechnologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

