Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.71 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,318 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000. EOG Resources makes up about 2.1% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in EOG Resources by 31.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.50. 1,220,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,029. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.67 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

