Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 900 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 0.9% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.38% of Constellation Brands worth $160,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 72.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 632,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 264,815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $41,532,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ remained flat at $226.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,571. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.25, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.