Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.6% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.55% of Lam Research worth $276,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,114 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,599,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research stock opened at $510.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.30. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $599.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

